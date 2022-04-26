Dear Abby: Teen son struggles after family's move to new state

DEAR ABBY: Because of frustration with our state's substantial COVID restrictions and our teen son's struggles with remote learning, we moved to another state. At the time, our son was excited to move (we kept asking him to make sure). However, we are now nearly through the school year and he still hasn't made new friends. He's depressed and wants to move back.

He plays a sport and has a part-time job, but neither have helped. My husband and I love it here. In fact, our son loves everything except his lack of a social life (beyond texting, FaceTiming and playing video games with his old friends).

We work from home, so it would be an option for us to temporarily return so he can finish his remaining two years of high school in our original state. He has always been very social, so we are surprised he hasn't made new friends. Should we push him to keep trying? Or is moving back for two years the best for his (and our) mental well-being? -- WANTS THE BEST FOR HIM

DEAR WANTS: Moving during one's teens isn't easy, particularly because cliques have already formed. Before packing your bags, talk with your son's teachers and counselors about why he has had problems integrating there. They may be able to offer some important insight.

However, if they cannot do that and you are prepared to make the move when the school term is over, do it. Being treated as an outcast isn't good for anyone's mental health, and while it might benefit your son to learn to adapt, he might do better academically if you put him in a friendlier environment.

DEAR ABBY: In seven months, my 43-year-old son will be married for the second time. Because of his fiancee's problem drinking, I am absolutely against the marriage. I hate the idea of going to the wedding. Should I go anyway, and have the most miserable day of my life? I doubt that I would be able to hide my sadness. Or should I decline, tell my son I wouldn't be a good guest to have on his happy day and wish them "all the best"? -- HESITATING IN WASHINGTON

DEAR HESITATING: I will assume that your son is aware of your concerns about his fiancee's drinking. Do not boycott this wedding. If you do, you will create a wedge between you and your daughter-in-law that could last for decades. Plaster on a smile and attend so you can wish them all the best in person. Then cross your fingers that your wish comes true.

