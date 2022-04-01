Dear Abby: Teen discovers mom's affair while looking at her phone

DEAR ABBY: I am 15 and have a big problem. My mom and my dad have been married a long time. I was looking through pictures on Mom's phone and found some very inappropriate and romantic texts from "Rob," her business partner. Mom forces our whole family to hang out with Rob, and my brother doesn't like him either. But anytime we bring it up, my mom yells at us and makes me cry. She wants me to be friends with Rob.

One time when we were all at a restaurant, someone asked if he was my dad. I know what she is doing with him, and I can't focus on school because of it. I think my dad knows -- kind of -- but I'm sure he hasn't seen the texts that I saw. I don't want to ruin my family, but I cry about it every night alone. I know my parents won't go to couples counseling, and I don't want to hurt my brother either. Any help would be very much appreciated. -- KID WHO KNOWS THE TRUTH

DEAR KID: Because this is causing emotional problems that are affecting your studies, it can't be ignored. It is time for you to talk about this with a school counselor, a relative or a family friend for emotional support and guidance.

I also think at some point you should talk to your mother about what you found on her phone. Tell her that's the reason you don't want to be friends with her business partner. Your sense of right and wrong is valid, and don't let her tell you otherwise. Do not be surprised if she's upset about the fact that you know what has been going on, so be prepared for it. I am sorry you have to go through this. It's a shame.

DEAR ABBY: I'm an 11th-grader. My parents have been putting massive amounts of pressure on me about college, and it's stressing me into oblivion. When I try to talk to them about it, they tell me I should be, and already should have been, more involved in my college applications process, academics and preparing for college. They say those should be my top priorities right now, and have gone so far as to restrict what I can do -- getting a job, hanging out, extracurriculars, etc. How do I get them to lay off? -- BURNED-OUT IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR BURNED-OUT: A way to do that would be to show your parents the extent to which you ARE working on your college applications as well as your grade point average. They are trying to make you focus because they fear you won't be accepted if you don't. If the pressure is really too much for you, discuss this with a counselor at school, so that person can intercede for you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0