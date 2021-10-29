Dear Abby: Suffering woman tires of sister's negativity

DEAR ABBY: I have ALS, aka Lou Gehrig's disease, am wheelchair- or bed-bound, and am unable to do anything for myself, much less around the house. My husband works, and aides come in four days a week for several hours to provide me with personal care.
I have to ask my only sister to help once a month. (She's older than I am.) When I do, she always puts conditions on the time or complains about the traffic. (She lives an hour away.) I finally told her I'm tired of hearing it and I want her to WANT to help me. Apparently, she was offended, so she's giving me the silent treatment. She isn't lazy, but maybe self-centered and lacking in empathy.
I have four older brothers, but only one who lives close -- an hour away. When I ask his wife for help, she never hesitates and comes bearing casseroles. The only difference between us three women is that my sister never had children and never experienced the challenges and sacrifices that come with parenting. I'm grateful for any help and always express thanks. Should I be grateful for whatever help she gives me or take her silence as unwillingness to help and move on? -- IN NEED IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR IN NEED: Of course you should be grateful for whatever help your sister gives. It's unfortunate that she doesn't recognize the effect her constant complaints have on you. (You are ill, and she's a martyr.) Considering the challenges you face every day, it's a shame she doesn't have it in her to be more sensitive, but she doesn't. If her complaints add additional stress to your situation, you should definitely "move on" if it's feasible. From your description, your sister-in-law is an angel on earth.
DEAR ABBY: I have three daughters who live with me. My ex-wife told them what I used to do for work after I got out of the service, before they were born. I was a mercenary. I was hired by a reputable security firm, and I never did anything illegal or morally wrong, but my daughters look at me differently now. How do I set this right? -- FULL-TIME DAD IN OREGON
DEAR DAD: I wish you had mentioned how old your daughters are, and described how they are treating you "differently." You need to have an honest talk with them -- in an age-appropriate way -- about your former career and be prepared to answer any questions they may have. In a case like this, being open and forthright is the solution.