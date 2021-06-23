Dear Abby: Study explores memory benefit of nicotine

DEAR ABBY: My patients, like most Americans, believe memory loss is a normal part of aging. But memory loss is never normal. In fact, it can be a symptom of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a precursor to Alzheimer's disease. Nearly 1 in 7 people age 65-plus have MCI, but there is no treatment -- yet.

I'm proud to lead the NIH-funded MIND (Memory Improvement Through Nicotine Dosing) Study, which is testing whether memory and functioning can be improved in people with mild memory loss using an unexpected, low-cost and naturally occurring ingredient -- nicotine.

I realize that because of its association with smoking, nicotine gets a bad rap. But the tar and thousands of other chemicals in cigarettes are what cause cancer, heart disease or respiratory illness -- not nicotine. If we could push Alzheimer's back, by even a few years, it would make so much difference for millions of American families.

The MIND Study is enrolling healthy nonsmokers over the age of 55 with mild memory loss. I hope your readers who are interested will call (toll-free) 1-866-MIND-150 or visit MINDStudy.org to receive more information. -- PAUL NEWHOUSE, M.D., Project Director, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine