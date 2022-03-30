Dear Abby: Stepmom learns of teen's shocking online activity

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my husband for a little over three years. I have two teen girls, and he has one. They get along for the most part, but lately my 18-year-old, "Lindsay," and his 17-year-old, "Taylor," have been clashing.

They were brought up very differently, and sometimes it causes waves because I expect more from my girls than he does his daughter. To be fair, my stepdaughter's mother has had some serious issues and has never been a role model.

During one of these clashes, Lindsay told me Taylor has been doing some very explicit and dangerous things online. This was confirmed by her boyfriend. Lindsay, of course, told me hoping to get Taylor in trouble or to lessen her in my eyes, since they were arguing. I "get" the inner workings of the teenage girl's mind. It's not always a kind place.

What do I do with this information? Should I tell her father? What purpose would it serve? If I don't tell him, am I keeping a secret that I shouldn't? -- KNOWS TOO MUCH IN NEW YORK

DEAR KNOWS: If you and your husband have investigated this and found it to be true, talk to Taylor. Point out that images she has posted online do not age out and disappear. They can linger forever, which could have serious consequences when she is older and looking at college, getting into the workforce, etc. While she can't change what she has already done, she can wise up and quit what she has been doing NOW.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 65-year-old woman who has never enjoyed sex. I've had lovers, and I'm a very affectionate person, but the act itself has never been comfortable for me. Now that I'm post-menopausal, it's practically impossible.

I have never been married, but I want to find someone. In fact, I yearn for a life partner. I'm on dating sites, and my question is: How should I describe myself? It seems most men want sex. Should I include my lack of interest in sex in my profile so they know what they're getting? I don't want to waste anyone's time, especially not my own. But this feels so weird and awkward to address. -- EVERYTHING BUT THAT IN NEW YORK

DEAR EVERYTHING BUT: It would benefit you to go online and search for dating sites for people who want romance only, without sex. These sites do exist, and it may comfort you to know that you are DEFINITELY not alone. If you do try one, I hope you find the man you are looking for.

