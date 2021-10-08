Dear Abby: Stepmom irked by husband's nicknames for grown kids

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been happily married for 10 years. This is a second marriage for both of us. We don't have children together, but my husband has grown daughters in their 50s from a previous marriage. Generally, we have good relationships with each other.

My problem is, my husband still calls -- and refers to -- his daughters by their childhood nicknames, "Peanut" and "Poopsie." They reciprocate by calling him by silly names instead of "Dad" or "Father." Seeing these adult women reverting to childhood drives me up a wall. They talk and act like little girls and use baby talk with each other, too.

I have shared with my husband more than once that this "innocent" nickname game keeps his daughters stuck in old childhood patterns, while keeping other family members out of the conversation. How would you suggest I handle this? -- FEELING LIKE AN OUTSIDER

DEAR "OUTSIDER": Because you have shared with your husband "more than once" that you feel sidelined when his daughters do this, and nothing has changed, try this: Arrange to visit with friends or schedule an activity you enjoy while your husband's "girls" visit their daddy. If you do, it may be less frustrating than trying to change them.