Dear Abby: Stepfather has never been treated with much respect

DEAR ABBY: I've been the stepfather of two girls for 18 years. They are 22 and 24 now. My wife and her ex-husband adopted them at birth. When they were 2 and 4, he had an affair and left them for a woman who had two children.

Why do these two girls look at HIM as their dad when I have been the one who has always been here for them? They have never shown me much respect, yet the man who adopted them and then left them and their mother for another family they regard as their dad and respect him. -- HURT AND FRUSTRATED

DEAR HURT: You have my sympathy. This may have happened because their mother never explained to them that the person who left them failed to fulfill the father role he had promised, and the man who raised them -- you -- IS their dad. She also failed to insist they treat you with the respect you deserved. If there is bl

DEAR ABBY: My husband's sister and her husband, "Tom," recently moved to the same town we live in. I adore her, and she has become a close friend. We weren't able to get to know each other during the beginning of my marriage because we lived so far apart.

Since they moved here, she and Tom fight constantly. Every time they do, Tom wants her to come stay with us. I don't mind an occasional overnight stay, but he wants her to move in with us! The problem is she has no income of her own and no car, or even a driver's license. She's totally dependent on him.

I don't feel comfortable getting in the middle of their business. We can't afford to take her in and take care of her, but she has nowhere else to go. What should I do? We can't put her out on the street. -- WITS' END IN THE EAST

DEAR WITS' END: Your sister-in-law and brother-in-law have not been fighting only since they moved to your community. It appears they have had severe marital problems that weren't dealt with well before they arrived. It's time for your husband to become more involved and talk with both of them.

If there are other relatives in the area, perhaps she could stay temporarily with them. Of course, if Tom has a job, he will have to contribute financially until she becomes independent. In the meantime, encourage her toward self-sufficiency by helping her familiarize herself with public transportation, which she can use to seek employment.

