Dear Abby: Spiteful ex causes legal nightmares

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I have been together for five years, and friends for eight. We share a daughter, who is a toddler. I have a son with my abusive ex as well. Although we are financially stable, we qualify as low-income. (I am the breadwinner.)
My boyfriend had a hard home life and was a troubled youth growing up. He has a criminal history -- which is why my family opposed our relationship. He's a wonderful father and has changed his life, but we have experienced many hardships because of his past. Because of a phone call from my ex, the state picked up his most recent charge from four years ago, and he is now facing prison time for a crime he did not commit.
We are both devastated. He has become withdrawn and is now at a paranoid level of distrusting. I know he has every right to be upset. But after six months of urging him to seek professional help and fearing he regrets being with me, I'm wondering if I'm doing myself a disservice by not seeking happiness elsewhere. I know I should be there for him because he needs me. But he won't make future plans or seek better job opportunities because of his fear of prison time. What should I do? -- IN A CORNER IN WISCONSIN
DEAR IN A CORNER: You are in a difficult situation, but don't cut and run just yet. Advise your boyfriend that reclaiming his future may require the help of a criminal defense attorney. Then help him find one who will take his case and defend him if the need arises. And while you are at it, maintain as much distance as you can from your vindictive ex.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 65-year-old married man dealing with feelings I have never felt before. During the day I am reliving bad issues that happened in my marriage 25 years ago, and I am dreaming about them at night. I thought I was long past it. It makes me physically ill sometimes, and I think it's getting worse. In past letters you have written that you need to move on, tomorrow is another day, leave the past in the past and such. I get it. I WANT to. My question is: "Where is the switch located that I turn to the off position?" -- MARTIN IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR MARTIN: You will find the "switch" you're looking for in the office of a licensed mental health professional. When intrusive thoughts from the past become so overwhelming that they make you physically ill, it's time to get more help than anyone can give you in a letter or a newspaper. Please don't wait. Your physician or your insurance company can refer you.