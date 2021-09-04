Dear Abby: Son insists couple has obligation for grandkids' tuition

DEAR ABBY: What financial responsibility do parents have to their adult children and grandchildren? We are a blended family of 35 years. It is the second marriage for my wife and me, with four children and eight grandchildren. One child insists it is our responsibility to assist with the cost of educating his two children. Over the last 15 years, we have gifted him and his family well over $50,000. We are middle income, and trying to stay solvent enough to assure we are able to meet any unforeseen expenses of senior living while enjoying local arts and educational opportunities in our retirement. What is customary in other blended families? -- WONDERING IN THE SOUTH
DEAR WONDERING: Your son is off base, and you have every right to refuse this demand. The cost of raising and educating children is something that should have been taken into consideration before those children were born. This responsibility rests with him and his spouse, not with you, and I hope you will resist the impulse to alter your lifestyle to placate him. If you do otherwise, you may wind up in financial trouble.
DEAR ABBY: I got very sick in 2014 and spent six months in the hospital. I'm almost 100% recovered now and I'm grateful to all of those who supported me during this journey. Some family members helped out monetarily -- some in a large way, and others, small. I'm working part time and feel I should pay them back, although none of them has ever said a word about the money. What do you think? -- GRATEFUL GUY IN ILLINOIS
DEAR GRATEFUL GUY: Talk to your relatives. Tell them that although you are working only part time now, at some point you would like to repay their generosity. Some of them may agree; others may refuse. But there is more than one way to repay a "favor." Bear that in mind should a need of theirs come to your attention that does not involve money. And another thought: If you haven't written these generous people thanking them for helping you when you needed it so much, you should.
DEAR ABBY: My friend's mom has been sick lately. She's on oxygen and has a portable oxygen concentrator. I am also on oxygen. Would it be rude of me to ask for her mom's portable concentrator after she passes? -- PRACTICAL IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR PRACTICAL: To ask that question could be perceived as extremely insensitive. Attempt it only if you have the skills of a diplomat.