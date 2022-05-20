Dear Abby: Sisters' display of greed is last straw for sibling

DEAR ABBY: My father died five years ago at 90. For the last 20 years of his life, both my sisters shunned him because they disliked his second wife (who predeceased him). She had never been anything but kind to us all. They refused to speak to him and, when he was dying, announced that they wouldn't attend his funeral.

When an aunt informed them that Dad had left over a million dollars in cash and no will, they couldn't get here fast enough. They caused me major distress by falsely accusing me of trying to steal from them. I have never taken anything from my sisters. I made certain the money was equally distributed, then shut them out of my life.

"Family," to me, is synonymous with loyalty, love and trust. Without it, we're just relations. I plan to never speak to them again. Am I wrong? -- DISGUSTED IN DENVER

DEAR DISGUSTED: You are not wrong. Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your father. With relatives like your sisters, you don't need enemies. In a case like this, it is common sense to protect yourself. Keeping your distance will accomplish it nicely.

DEAR ABBY: I recently hosted a bridal shower for my daughter's soon-to-be sister-in-law. It was a lovely affair with delicious food and adorable decor. Everyone enjoyed themselves. After it was over, my daughter chided me for not giving a gift. I was dumbfounded, hurt and more than a little angry. The cost of the shower, not including my time and labor, was well over what I would have spent on a gift.

My daughter is angry with me now because I told her she was being rude and ridiculous. Should I apologize and get the couple an additional gift? I have hosted many such events and always thought the party was a gift. -- ANNOYED IN ALBUQUERQUE

DEAR ANNOYED: According to "The Everything Wedding Shower Book," by Jennifer Jenkins, "It is customary for the hostess to get the bride a gift for the shower, just like everyone else." However, I am not sure I agree with Jennifer. After having expended the time, effort and expense of planning and executing the shower, I really don't think an additional gift was necessary.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0