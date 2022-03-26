Dear Abby: Selfish bride wonders if she's being selfish

DEAR ABBY: I am being married to the love of my life. Aside from my soon-to-be husband, the most important participant in our wedding will be my 70-year-old father, whom I adore. Dad has been dating a woman, "Mary," on and off since my parents' divorce 25 years ago. Mary has always had health issues (lupus, kidney disease, alcoholism, etc.), so she rarely attends family functions. Dad is in excellent health, enjoys the outdoors and is very involved in his children's and grandchildren's lives.

Recently, Dad has been spending the majority of his time taking care of sickly Mary, including spending six weeks in a distant city while she underwent surgery and recovery. My siblings and I feel Dad deserves someone who can enjoy life and participate in similar activities, but we acknowledge this is the person he has chosen to be with.

Mary will be attending my wedding as my father's guest. If she's feeling ill, tired or too weak to withstand the festivities, I am terrified Dad will make an early exit to take her back to the hotel. I would be devastated if he missed out on celebrating the most important day of my life. I also do not want her in the wedding photos. Am I being a selfish Bridezilla, or should I voice my concerns to my father prior to the big day? -- APPREHENSIVE DADDY'S GIRL

DEAR DADDY'S GIRL: Have you not learned by now that you cannot control what another person does? I'm sure your father would love to spend every moment of your special day with you, but there are other priorities to consider. Mary, whose health is poor, is making every effort to be there to honor you. If it becomes too much for her, what would you have your father do -- call 911 and let the paramedics haul her off? In the interest of family harmony, PLEASE grow up and stop obsessing because, to say the least, it is unbecoming. As to the wedding photos, if you don't want her in the pictures, pose her on the END, so you can crop her out of them if you wish.

DEAR ABBY: My best friend's father recently passed away. A memorial has been planned on the day of a wedding I had agreed to attend with my girlfriend. In this situation involving two significant one-time life events, is it more courteous to defer to the living or the dead? -- UNSURE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

DEAR UNSURE: Much depends upon your relationship with both of these people. Because your best friend may need emotional support during this sad time, I am inclined to suggest that you go to the memorial -- and have your girlfriend attend the wedding so you will be represented. If you explain the circumstances to the person who sent the wedding invitation, there should be no hurt feelings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0