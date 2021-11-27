 Skip to main content
Dear Abby: Romance with prison inmate evolves into love triangle

DEAR ABBY: I am a 42-year-old mother of three who has been in a relationship with a man for almost six years. He is incarcerated. We started out as friends. Things were great until this year, when he reconnected with an old girlfriend.

I had a conversation with her over Facebook, and she wanted to invite me out for coffee one day. I ended up messaging her later on that night, and she told my boyfriend I had "made her uncomfortable." She ended up blocking me on Facebook.

Abby, he's now saying he's in love with both of us! I'm not allowed to talk about her, and anything they talk about is "none of my business." I do not get as many phone calls from him as I used to, and I think it's because of her. I'm not sure what her plans are, but I get the feeling she's trying to get me out of the picture. Please tell me what to do. -- CROWDED IN ALASKA

DEAR CROWDED: Forgive me for seeming negative, but from what you have written, I don't think this man is in love with either one of you. What you should "do" is reassess your relationship with this two-timing felon. His ex-girlfriend may indeed be maneuvering to get you out of the picture, and my advice to you, which I sincerely hope you will follow, is to LET HER DO IT. You may have started out as "friends" with this man, but friends do NOT treat friends the way he has been treating you.

DEAR ABBY: I met a senior gentleman (my age) on a dating site. I thought our first date was pretty successful. After dinner, he asked me if I wanted to go and watch some fireworks, so I saw some potential in that. We laughed, communicated well and agreed we had lots to share.

I assumed a text or phone call would be forthcoming. Am I too old school in thinking the man makes the first move? Well, he finally called -- four days later -- but only to say he isn't looking for a serious relationship, but would like to see me occasionally. Does that mean I must sit around and wait for the occasion? I am not sure what "occasionally" means these days. -- OCCASIONALLY IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR OCCASIONALLY: "Occasionally" means when this senior gentleman feels like it. Do NOT sit around waiting! Proceed with your social life. If you feel like accepting his invitation when he calls, go ahead and enjoy his company. But do not count on him for anything.

