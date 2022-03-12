Dear Abby: Relative's well-wishes have become burdensome

DEAR ABBY: I am blessed to have a wonderfully supportive family, which includes my and my husband's siblings. I was recently scheduled for major abdominal surgery. For the weeks leading up to it, I quietly went about preparing the house and putting systems in place so I could be absent, but otherwise tried not to dwell on the upcoming unpleasantness.

Most of my support people checked in occasionally to see how I was doing or if I needed anything. One sister-in-law, however, has been over-the-top. She sends cards, texts, flowers and calls. I appreciate her support, but it's too much. The cards always say the same thing -- "heal gently" and "these are the good old days of medicine." In the weeks leading up to surgery and afterward, I have received nearly a dozen cards, plus her texts, etc.

Is there a nice way to let her know it is too much and I'm tired? My body reminds me every day that I'm healing, but slowly. I don't want the attention and the reminder that I'm not yet where I'd like to be. Please let me know if there's a polite, graceful way to make it STOP! -- PROGRESSING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR PROGRESSING: A "nice" way to phrase it might be to say, "Honey, I am grateful for all the support you've been giving me, but the surgery is behind me now, and I am slowly regaining my strength. Please don't send me any more get-well cards -- the dozen you have sent have already worked their magic."

DEAR ABBY: For the last four or five years I have been receiving holiday cards from an ex-girlfriend of mine. I haven't had contact with her since meeting my wife. My wife and I have been together for six years, married for two. The cards keep coming and it's starting to make my wife uncomfortable. How do I respectfully tell my ex to quit sending them? I don't have anything in common with this person other than that we used to be boyfriend and girlfriend back in high school. -- MARRIED NOW IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR MARRIED: This old flame may be simply trying to be friends, and not intend to pose a threat to your marriage. A way to discourage her might be to send her holiday greetings from you AND YOUR WIFE with a picture of the two of you, your kids if you have any, pets, etc. If you don't send Christmas greetings, perhaps a snapshot of you and your wife on vacation would suffice -- or a wedding picture may get the message across.

