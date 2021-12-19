Dear Abby: Relationship with daughter seems superficial at best

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I were divorced six years ago. Our 26-year-old daughter has always been close to her mother and my former in-laws. When my ex and I separated, she was 20. When we divorced a year later, she sided with her mother, which I expected. Since the divorce, I have seen my daughter only at Christmas and on Father's Day. She does not visit me or communicate with me otherwise.

I have continued to be open and generous with her, and she sends me a list of items I can choose for her birthday and Christmas. I have bought her the jewelry, electronics and other higher-end items she requested. She doesn't seem to want my involvement in her life unless it satisfies her material desires.

Should I continue to be so generous with her because she's my daughter, or does a time come when it needs to end? I would hate to lose her, but it is obvious that she has let me go. Should I do the same? -- DAD OF DIVORCE IN CANADA

DEAR DAD: I think so. In fact, I think you should have become less generous when she started distancing from you. Not knowing the reason for your divorce, I can't guess why she "sided" with her mother and her mother's parents. If the reason was infidelity on your part, rather than a mutual agreement that the marriage wasn't working, I could understand the dynamics of what has been going on. But relationships are supposed to be reciprocal -- at least on some level. This one clearly isn't, so under these circumstances, I wouldn't blame you for closing your wallet. Send her a card with a small gift of YOUR choosing this Christmas and see how that goes.

