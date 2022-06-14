Dear Abby: Recovering alcoholic feels helpless as cousin implodes

DEAR ABBY: I was an alcoholic. I have been sober since 1994. I live with my elderly aunt and assist her while working in ministry. Her son lives with us and is, basically, a hopeless alcoholic. He drinks all day and lies on the couch. I know that if this continues, it will be fatal.

We have tried to get him into two or three rehabs, and I can't count how many times he's been to the hospital for detox. After his last stint in rehab, he came back and was drinking again three days later. Because I don't know what else to do, I have committed myself to saying, "Well, if he wants to drink himself to death, there's nothing I can do."

Am I doing the right thing or IS there something else I can try? I mean, it's not my house, so I can't throw him out. I don't even broach the subject with my aunt anymore. -- CONFLICTED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR CONFLICTED: Congratulations for hanging onto your sobriety. I can only imagine the stress you are experiencing watching your cousin drink himself to death. If at all possible, it might be beneficial to you if you found other living arrangements while assisting your aunt.

Your aunt -- not you -- as well-meaning as she may be, is her son's enabler. Her passivity is partly responsible for what's happening to her son, not you. You have done everything you can, and you cannot save him from himself. Your aunt may need counseling to help her break the unhealthy pattern that has been set with her son. Please suggest this to her. I hope she is receptive.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been happily married for 40 years. The problem is, he likes having a cat, and I'm tired of having pets. We have had cats during most of our marriage, and for the most part, I have enjoyed them. But after losing our last one six months ago, I am enjoying being pet-free. My husband is talking about finding a cute kitty, but I told him I'm very happy not to have a pet, and why. How do we resolve this? He says he "needs" a cat. His family has always had them. -- HOPES TO BE PET-FREE

DEAR HOPES: I assume you're enjoying being pet-free because you were the person taking care of the cats. Tell your husband if he needs a cat, caring for it will be HIS SOLE RESPONSIBILITY for the reasons you mentioned. It may not be easy, but stick to your guns. If you can hold out until the cat is beyond the adorable "kitten" stage, you'll be fine.

