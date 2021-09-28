Dear Abby: Reader says Abby came down too hard on friend's mistake

DEAR ABBY: I took exception to your response to "Former Friend in Oregon" (July 1), who vaped marijuana while visiting a friend in the presence of the friend's 12-year-old future stepdaughter. The friend made a mistake, for which she apologized profusely. She had flown cross-country to visit her pregnant best friend, no small thing. Flying can cause both anxiety and nausea, and the woman said she uses vaping to relieve both of those issues. Further, it was legal in that state.

"Former Friend" stated she did not have experience with children. If her judgment was poor, she apologized for it and didn't try to minimize it.

Friendships are vitally important. I could not have navigated what life has thrown at me without the support of close friends. A friend who travels far to visit her bestie should not be discarded over one error in judgment, especially when she so willingly apologized. -- FORGIVING IN NORTH CAROLINA