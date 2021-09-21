Dear Abby: Prison sentence complicates longtime friendship

DEAR ABBY: I have a former high school classmate who, over the years, I've gotten pretty close to. He has been there for me when I was at my lowest, and I have been there for him as well. He lives several hours away, but we talked almost daily in addition to being on social media.

A few months ago I stopped hearing from him, and his social media profile went dark. I had a bad feeling, so I Googled him and was shocked to see he had been arrested! While it wasn't a violent crime, it was horrible just the same. He has called me several times from prison, declaring his innocence -- always requesting money. Abby, I live paycheck to paycheck. Even if I had extra money, I wouldn't feel comfortable giving it to him.

I feel hurt and used. Part of me says I need to end the friendship; the other part says he needs friends right now and it's not my place to judge him. I have refused to accept his last few calls because I really don't know what to do. Your thoughts are appreciated. -- BLINDSIDED IN PENNSYLVANIA