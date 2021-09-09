 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Parents hesitate to allow addict son to move back in
0 comments

Dear Abby: Parents hesitate to allow addict son to move back in

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dear Abby

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My 24-year-old son is in rehab for the second time. We paid for the first, but we are not financing this one. He has moved in and out of our home since he was 18. We have tried written agreements, but he doesn't follow them. We let him move back in after his first stay in rehab, despite the fact that he had stolen from us and had failed to get a job, etc. He not only didn't get a job, he also didn't help around the house or do any of the other things he had promised. One month later, he began using again.

He claims to be taking rehab seriously this time, and wants to move back in with us when he gets out. He says he now realizes he can't stay clean without following the 12 steps, including acknowledging a higher power, and without the support of his family. Over the past year, we spent several thousand dollars helping him solve his problems. Our question is, will we be enabling him by letting him return home, or would it be best to help him transition to a halfway house? -- SUPPORTIVE PARENTS

DEAR SUPPORTIVE PARENTS: You are caring parents, and I know this has been painful for you. Do NOT allow your son to move back in without first discussing it with the people at his rehabilitation center whose business it is to work with addicts. From my perspective, it would be better for your son -- and for you -- to have him pursue his sobriety at a halfway house.

China Limits Online Gaming , to 3 Hours a Week for Minors. The new restrictions were announced via China's media outlet, 'South China Morning Post.'. Those under the age of 18 are now limited to three hours of gaming per week. All three hours must occur over the weekend, . with one hour allowed per day beginning on Friday night. Gamers are allowed to play an hour on Sunday between eight and nine p.m. only. The purpose of the new restrictions is to prevent "gaming addiction.". The World Health Organization (WHO) first recognized "gaming addiction disorder" in 2018. [The disorder is characterized by] significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning, WHO, via Business Insider. China had already restricted gaming for children to 90 minutes per day. The nation has also placed a limit on the amount of money one can spend on games. Gamers are required to register with their actual names. China is the largest gaming market in the world. In addition, China company Tencent holds at least a 40 percent stake in Epic Games, maker of 'Fortnite.'. The company employs a facial recognition feature within its smartphone games in order to monitor children's gameplay.

DEAR ABBY: My mother passed away a couple of years ago. She had a very nice man, "Ron," as a partner for several years before her death. Since Mom's funeral, I have done my best to spend time with him and check in to see how he is. Unfortunately, he has a habit of stopping by my home unannounced -- usually on Sunday evenings. I know he's lonely, and I feel terrible asking this. How can I tell him in a nice way that my husband and I don't like surprise visits when we're getting ready for the workweek ahead or relaxing by the pool? I'm starting to resent having to be "presentable" for a drop-by visit when all I want is to unwind at the end of a weekend. -- CRAVING SUNDAY SOLITUDE

DEAR CRAVING: You should have drawn the line within a few months after your mother's passing. The way to handle this would be to say to him the next time he shows up unannounced, "Ron, we already have plans for tonight. (Pause.) You know we care about you, but in the future, please call before dropping by because we sometimes need to relax and prepare for the workweek ahead."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Young cannabis users twice as likely to have a heart attack

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)