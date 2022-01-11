Dear Abby: Pandemic marriage's first year leaves wife dreading a second

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I got married during the pandemic in a short ceremony. Our first year of marriage has been less a honeymoon than a nightmare. He tends to be hotheaded. He fights dirty with name-calling -- which he had occasionally done previously, but since we've been living together, it happens more often.

We are trying marriage counseling, but all of his temper tantrums and antics have made me see him in a different, negative light. He's now talking about growing our family. He can be very sweet and thoughtful, but I don't even know if I still like him at this point.

I'm also wondering if I'm just better alone because I like my space and time to myself. Maybe I'm settling with the current situation when there could be someone better out there. I know the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Is this something I need to give some time to see how it plays out, or should I end it, the sooner the better? -- HONEYMOON-LESS IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR HONEYMOON-LESS: The pandemic has stressed many marriages, but with the quarantines relaxing there should be less pressure and confinement. Has it helped? Whether your hot-tempered husband is capable of changing his behavior is something that may be revealed during the counseling.

You didn't mention how long the two of you have been seeing a therapist, but if it has been more than six months with no improvement, it's fair to assume he isn't likely to change, and the marriage should end. In the meantime, use the most powerful form of birth control you possibly can so you don't find yourself pregnant and trapped in a marriage from which you cannot escape.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 35 years and have a recurring problem with no solution in sight. My wife sets frozen meat on the counter to thaw. She says she can't count on thawing it in the fridge because it takes too long and interferes with her meal planning. Her mother has always done it this way, and no one has ever gotten sick. I try talking to her but it only ends up in a fight. Any suggestions would be appreciated. -- RISKY IN ILLINOIS

DEAR RISKY: The Food and Drug Administration has issued guidelines about food preparation because people have gotten VERY sick when it wasn't done properly. Over the last 10 or 15 years, conditions in some of our slaughterhouses and agricultural operations have deteriorated, and consumers have died because of it. Whether you can convince your wife to change her ways, I can't predict. But you might be doing her a favor if you visit fda.gov and print out some information for her and your mother-in-law. Better to be safe than sorry.

