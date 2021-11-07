Dear Abby: Overworked mom runs out of patience with finance

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my fiance for six years (engaged for almost two). We have a 4-year-old daughter. During the six years we have been together, he has been employed for only two. He has been trying to start a business for the last two years, but it's still not working. The stress of work, taking care of our child and trying to figure out how to pay the bills is literally killing me. If it wasn't for his mother's help, I would have had a nervous breakdown by now.

I don't know how to get through to him that he needs to step up and figure out how to contribute to our family without him getting defensive. I am burning out fast and on the fence about leaving him. (I am almost there.) My family thinks I would be happier if I just left, but I'd feel guilty about leaving his mother in a bad situation. Any advice? -- DRAINED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR DRAINED: Think about what is best for your daughter. If you become physically or emotionally sick from stress and cannot work, how will your child be provided for? Suggest your fiance take a part-time job to bring in money, but still allow time for him to develop his business. If he refuses, take your daughter and leave until he gets back on his feet financially.