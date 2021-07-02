Dear Abby: Opportunities abound for woman seeking to volunteer

DEAR ABBY: I'm writing in response to your answer to "Broke But Available" (March 23), the retired woman seeking ecological volunteer opportunities. I loved your reply and your suggestion to volunteer by providing education at a community center. In addition to community centers, many schools, scout troops, youth groups, nursing homes, etc., are always looking for knowledgeable people to provide information on a variety of topics.

Far too many individuals aren't getting nearly enough -- or ANY -- information about ecology or learning ways to protect the beautiful natural world around us. I truly hope "BBA" will take you up on your suggestion by sharing something she cares about with others. -- FORMER TEACHER IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR FORMER TEACHER: Thank you for your comments. I heard from volunteer experts across the country responding to that letter and offering excellent suggestions. Read on:

DEAR ABBY: Volunteers are needed to remove invasive species to protect our native ecosystems, to monitor streams for water quality, to pick up trash along our great rivers and to stabilize public trails. The letter writer should contact her state and national conservation departments about opportunities. -- LINDA V. IN MISSOURI