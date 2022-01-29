Dear Abby: Niece still hasn't paid back loan for legal bill

DEAR ABBY: Several years ago, my adult niece, with whom I am very close, found herself in some legal difficulties and needed an attorney. At the time, due to some medical issues, she wasn't working and could not afford the attorney's retainer, so I offered to lend her the money. I told her she could repay me once she began working again.

Nine months later she sent me a check for $500 and, two months after that, another one for $500. The retainer was $2,600. My niece has been steadily employed for the last two years, yet I have received no further payment. I regret that I didn't set up a formal repayment plan, but I never dreamed she'd default on the loan.

Her mother told me she is saving up to buy a house and, apparently, she has money to spend on friends and others. I never told her parents that I loaned her the money, and I have no idea if she ever did, although I assume she hasn't. I'm torn between approaching my niece to remind her that the loan has not yet been repaid and risk damaging the relationship we have, or suck it up and accept that I'll never see the money.

Because of the pandemic, my husband has been out of work for many months. While we are not desperate, the money she owes me could be put to good use. Please advise. -- GOOD DEED IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR GOOD DEED: Meet with or contact your niece to ask her for the money she still owes you and, when you do, explain that your husband hasn't worked in many months and you need it. Agree upon a repayment plan. However, if she reneges again, DO discuss it with her parents. Perhaps they can "encourage" their daughter to do the right thing. There must be a reason they didn't front her the money for her legal problem. Let's hope it wasn't because she stiffed them, too.

DEAR ABBY: I need your thoughts about a good friend who, at the end of the month of my birthday or the first week of the next one, hits me with a birthday card. Then she says she doesn't know my exact birthdate but at least she remembers the month and, therefore, I should be thankful.

Four years later, I am tempted to tell her if it's not important enough to remember the day, then why bother? Am I wrong for feeling this way, or should I just be thankful she at least remembers the month? -- BIRTHDAY BOY IN TEXAS

DEAR BIRTHDAY BOY: Frankly, you are being a bit picky. Not everyone feels as strongly as you do about personal milestones. That said, however, gratitude can't be ordered like an item on a takeout menu, which your friend appears to be trying to convince you to do. Because those birthday cards, which are supposed to invoke warm feelings, have the opposite effect, express that you would prefer she save her postage money.

