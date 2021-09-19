Dear Abby: New couple emerges following pair of divorces

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I hope you can answer a question for us. Two couples we were extremely close with for more than 10 years were divorced two and three years ago. We have just been told that Husband A has been secretly dating Wife B for six months. Wife A and Wife B were "besties." The men were good friends, but not best friends like the women. Both couples were married for more than 25 years. They are all in their mid- to late 50s. My question is, is there a code where you don't date one of your friend's exes? -- TAKEN ABACK IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR TAKEN ABACK: While divorce among long-married older adults ("gray divorces") may seem shocking to you, it has become more common. Many women are more economically independent than they were in decades past. In the wake of the long COVID lockdowns, people have been reevaluating not only their relationships, but also their career paths -- and deciding to try something they feel might be more rewarding. The situation you have described is regrettable, but it is no longer shocking. Be smart. Remain on the sidelines and don't judge.
DEAR ABBY: The owner of a store I shop at every week, who I believe is in her 40s, recently posted on her Facebook page that she was having a sale because it was her birthday. I thought it was greedy and inappropriate, as I was always taught that it's a breach of etiquette to announce that it's your birthday, especially as an adult. Am I right? Or am I reading too much into this? -- BOTHERED IN THE EAST
DEAR BOTHERED: You are reading too much into this. There is nothing wrong about people revealing that it's their birthday. It doesn't obligate anyone to fork over anything more than their good wishes. If you decide to shop the sale, all you have to do is say, "How nice! I hope you are enjoying your special day."