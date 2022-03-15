Dear Abby: Neighborhood frostier amid political divide

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I share a common driveway with our neighbors. These neighbors are keenly aware that we do not share their political views. After the election, one of them quit speaking to us or even acknowledging our presence.

After a few months, I approached him in the shared driveway and said "Bob, it is obvious you are not speaking to me. If I have offended you, let me know and I will do my best to apologize." His response was, "I'll think about it." That was the last I heard for a while, but he still shunned me.

A few months later, he rang my doorbell and asked us to accept his apology, saying, "Only God can judge." I knew what he meant. Life is short, the neighborhood is small and neighbors need each other, so my wife and I accepted his "apology."

Now, months later, he is back to not acknowledging our existence. I see him several times a week. I am happy to continue "turning the other cheek," but with no results so far, both cheeks are getting red. Any suggestions? -- FREE THINKER IN TEXAS

DEAR FREE THINKER: Stop turning any of your cheeks in this neighbor's direction. It's a shame that so many relationships have been destroyed in this country because people were unwilling to TALK with or LISTEN to each other. Folks on both sides of the aisle had their reasons for voting the way they did in the last presidential election. Those reasons cannot be understood unless they are calmly discussed. Individuals who are not mature enough to discuss their differences are really not worth your time, so ignore what he's doing and go on with your life.

DEAR ABBY: An adopted family member tragically lost a close member of her biological family a while ago. Her grief has been intense, and she continues to air it on social media. The rest of us have been drenched in her tears long enough. She needs to get on with her life, which includes a husband, two kids and an adoptive family that has loved and supported her through her time of grief. What would be a kind and tactful way to let her know she has overstayed her time on the pity potty? -- ENOUGH ALREADY IN MONTANA

DEAR ENOUGH ALREADY: NO! Please don't do that. Everyone grieves differently. Some heal quickly; others never get over their loss. Because you can no longer cope with the poor woman's grief, quit reading her posts. The most helpful thing you could offer her would be to suggest she ask her doctor or her spiritual adviser about the various grief support groups in her area.

