Dear Abby: Mother's desire to unplug from world sparks backlash

DEAR ABBY: I am a single, stay-at-home mom of a special needs 14-year-old. I also take care of my elderly father. When life starts to overwhelm me, I tend to isolate myself to focus on taking care of my son and Dad, and taking care of my mental health.

I haven't even been on social media in three years. Because of it I have lost touch with many friends and family members. I'm now being called "antisocial" and a few other not-so-nice names. How can I get people to understand that this is how I handle stress and it has nothing to do with them? -- STRESSED-OUT IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR STRESSED-OUT: Explain, as you have to me, that when you become stressed, your coping mechanism is to isolate yourself, and your silence is not meant to be offensive. If you are told your silence was hurtful, apologize and point out that because you are stretched thin, sometimes you are overwhelmed and need to quietly recharge. Many people cope with stress the way you do. If it works for you, more power to you.

DEAR ABBY: I've been married to my husband, "Asher," for 20 years, and during our marriage, I have always been the person who plans and throws birthday parties, including his. I gave him a large surprise party for his 40th birthday.

This whole time, nobody has thrown me a party or planned a celebration centered on me. I'm lucky to get a last-minute, store-bought cake and a dinner out on my birthday. Our 50th birthdays are coming up in a few months, and friends and family are asking what I'm planning for him, but nobody says anything about mine.

I resent that these people, including Asher, take me for granted, and I'm considering digging in my heels on party planning this time around. I have told Asher that maybe it's about time somebody planned ME a party, but he doesn't seem to get it. Have you any advice for me? I like a nice celebration, but I'm tired of being the one doing all the work without reciprocation. -- PARTY GIRL IN THE SOUTH

DEAR PARTY GIRL: While you can't control how other people behave, there is nothing wrong with enlisting some "help" in your planning. Express your feelings (again) to your self-involved husband and also to the friends and relatives who have enjoyed your hospitality for so long without reciprocating. Plan the party for Asher, and if your birthday is again ignored, plan something special you might like with your closest friends -- preferably, out of town -- and follow through. I think you are entitled, don't you?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0