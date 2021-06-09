Dear Abby: Mother can't stand daughter's girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: My college senior daughter, "Lisa," insists on inviting her "significant other" to every holiday and to our home when she's on break. This is Lisa's first girl/girl romance, and she thinks she's in love.

This girlfriend has zero personality and adds nothing to our family dynamic. None of us can stand her. How can I nicely explain to my daughter that although she feels one way, we feel another? She honestly thinks she's going to marry this girl and is VERY pushy when it comes to inviting her wherever we are. Also, this girlfriend is only going into her junior year. She has two more years of school left. Once Lisa graduates this year, she will be five hours from the girlfriend.

She makes my daughter very weird and not in a good way. I'm praying this relationship will end after she graduates. It's horrible. If the girl isn't with her, Lisa calls her 10 times a day. Help! -- MOM KNOWS BETTER IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR MOM: Be patient. Because of the circumstances you mentioned in your letter, there is a good chance your daughter's fixation on her "first love" will lessen. I assume that when she returns from college she will be socializing with other people. Cross your fingers and gently encourage it, because it may give her a different perspective. Absence does not always make the heart grow fonder.