Dear Abby: Mom-friends take different paths in providing for kids

DEAR ABBY: I met my friend "Ashley" and her daughter three years ago. Our daughters are 9. Ashley makes good money and is married. I'm a single mom. I do well as a registered nurse, but I'm not on her level when it comes to money.

We all get along great and have a lot in common. However, Ashley buys her daughter, "Mimi," a lot. Every time we go out, she buys Mimi something. If I buy a gift for my daughter for her birthday, Christmas, etc., Ashley buys the same thing for Mimi. I got my daughter into ice skating three years ago. Ashley then proceeded to buy her daughter professional ice skates, accessories, skating costumes, private lessons and entered her in skate club, shows and competitions.

Needless to say, my daughter is sometimes jealous of all the things Mimi gets. For me, it's not about the money. It's the principle that I'm not going to spoil my daughter like that. I remind my daughter she's still more fortunate than a lot of other children and she should appreciate what she has.

Should I cut ties with Ashley? Should I mention my concerns to her? Or are my daughter and I overreacting? -- DOING WELL ENOUGH

DEAR DOING WELL: I don't think you or your daughter are overreacting. In life, you -- and she -- will always encounter people who have more material things than you. (The reverse may also be true.) Because this is happening regularly, I can see why your daughter feels as she does.

If it happened occasionally, I might respond differently, but you wrote that this is a frequent occurrence. A conversation with Ashley is in order. If your relationship survives the conversation, consider socializing with her but doing your gift-buying privately.

DEAR ABBY: My middle-aged daughter and her family have been estranged from me for several years, including the last year of her father's sad battle with dementia. I am told my grandson has been taught to refer to me as "The Devil," although I don't know why.

Recently, her husband (my son-in-law) emailed me a list of possessions from my home that they now expect to have. My late husband's wedding ring was included on the list. What would you say to the demands for items from an adult child with whom you have no relationship? -- OUT OF THEIR LIVES IN VIRGINIA

DEAR OUT: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. As to what "I" would say in response to these grasping relatives, I wouldn't dignify their demand with any response at all.

