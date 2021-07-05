Dear Abby: Mom feels pressured to take adults-only trips

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for almost a decade, and our beautiful daughter is 3. We're not planning on more children for health and personal reasons. I feel constant pressure from other mom-friends and couples to go on vacation without my daughter. While my husband would be OK with this, I am not. We had plenty of time to travel before our daughter came along, and we plan to continue doing so with her.

My husband respects my feelings and understands where I'm coming from but, unfortunately, none of our friends do. It's at the point where they make me feel like I am crazy for not wanting to leave my child for an extended period of time. They all say they need a "break" from their kids. I simply do not feel the same way. Must I force myself to leave my daughter and go on vacation without her? Or am I right to feel the way I do?

Don't get me wrong -- I understand everyone is different. Some feel that a kid-free vacation is what they need, and to me, that is perfectly fine. It's just that they make me feel like something is wrong with me that's bothering me. I don't do that to them. I respect their decisions, so why don't they do the same? -- MOMMY WHO'S STAYING PUT