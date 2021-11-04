Dear Abby: Marriage sours as details spill out for all to see

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 16 years has been airing our dirty laundry to anyone who will listen, including my 35-year-old son. We live in a small town and have lots of ties here. People who were once quick to come up and say hi no longer do so. In fact, most are avoiding me by heading in the opposite direction in the stores or in parking lots.
I have asked my husband to keep our business between us and not discuss our personal lives with others, but he continues to do it anyway. His mother is the go-to for him and she has now canceled our Saturday outings. I'm so disgusted by all of this that I want to end the marriage.
The home we live in is mine -- I paid in full for it before I met him, and it is all I have. I have asked him to leave, but he refuses, saying he's going to "take me for everything and more." Should I hire an attorney at the risk of possibly making things worse, or wait until things calm down? -- AFRAID AND CONFUSED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR AFRAID: Do not wait for things to "calm down." In light of what your husband has threatened, it is extremely important that you start talking to lawyers about what's going on and how to protect yourself. Talk to several because you can gain a wider perspective. While you may not be able to salvage your reputation in that community because of what your husband has been spreading, you will be able to prevent him from fleecing you. Please accept my sympathy.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been close friends with "Sal" and his wife for many years. Over the last few years, he has transformed into an intolerable, arrogant, self-centered braggart who's never been wrong or made a mistake. All his conversations start with "I," and if he's not talking about himself, he's not talking at all. He rarely asks how we are doing, but if he does, it just leads into more about himself.
During Sal's last visit he went on and on about how rich he is and how much he recently made in the market. Because of our long friendship, I've considered confronting him, but I see no point because I think he's an irredeemably arrogant bore. Your thoughts, please? -- FED-UP FRIEND IN THE SOUTH
DEAR FED-UP FRIEND: Some people behave the way Sal does, believe it or not, out of insecurity. That said, not all friendships last forever. If you feel this one has run its course, then call it a day. Your wife and his can socialize separately. If he asks you why you are no longer available to socialize, you have my permission to give him the reason -- without the name-calling.