 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Man's pics of young models devastate wife
0 comments

Dear Abby: Man's pics of young models devastate wife

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dear Abby

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I'm a woman in my early 60s. I have a husband I love very much and I enjoyed dressing sexy for him at the end of our date nights. However, I stumbled across some pictures of half-naked young models a friend of his continually sends. Because of them and the fact that my husband enjoys commenting on them, I no longer feel sexy.

I'm not a 20-something model, and now I feel like an old fool for thinking I looked good to him. I don't know how to talk to him about this matter. I wish that, just once, when his friend sent him a picture, he would have replied "No, thank you," and told his friend he already has a sexy woman in his life. Advice? -- FEELING FOOLISH IN NEW YORK

DEAR FEELING FOOLISH: You are not an "old fool," you are a disappointed wife. It's time for an honest conversation. Tell your husband you found the pictures, read the comments he made to his friend in response and how it has made you feel about your own attractiveness. If you speak up, he may be able to reassure you. However, if he can't, it may require assistance from a licensed marriage and family therapist. You have my sympathy. Your problem is not uncommon.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 29-year-old woman married to a dream of a man I met when I was 19. We have a child together. We have had our ups and downs, but it's to be expected, I suppose, when you begin a relationship before really knowing yourself.

Recently things have become complicated. I am discovering things about myself and think I may be a lesbian. I identified as bisexual for most of my life, but I'm starting to reevaluate my life now. I have become repulsed by sex with my husband. I love our family and I think he's an amazing husband, but I still feel a void. Please give me some advice. -- EVOLVING IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR EVOLVING: It is not uncommon for individuals of both genders to come out later in life. You owe it to your husband to level with him about what's going on, omitting, of course, that you now find sex with him to be "repulsive." Under no circumstances should you make this about him. Tell him you no longer think you are bisexual but a lesbian, and you need to explore your true nature. Do not expect him to like it, but stand your ground. Offer him the option of counseling at the nearest LGBTQ center, and hope that he will be able to move forward with his own life soon. He may also find support by contacting the Straight Spouse Network. Its website is straightspouse.org.

You already know what this flag stands for. It's one of the most recognizable symbols in the world, on par with the American flag or the recycling symbol, and especially during Pride Month, it's everywhere.Charley Beal, president of the Gilbert Baker Foundation: "It is unsurpassed as a global icon in terms of something that stands for hope and diversity, as opposed to a product being sold or a country. It is a global symbol."But this flag wasn't always so ubiquitous, and its predecessors included a lavender rhinoceros, the Greek letter lambda and the pink triangle all of which have their own separate meanings and histories, but weren't accepted by the LGBTQ community at large. So, how did we get here with the rainbow pride flag? Its history starts in the 1970s with artist and activist Gilbert Baker. Beal: "Gilbert had become fascinated with flags in 1976, during the Bicentennial. He just suddenly thought, 'These things are powerful.' He saw armies marching into war under a flag and he thought: 'We don't just need a new symbol. We need a flag.'"The very first rainbow pride flag was designed and hand made by Baker and a group of volunteers for the 1978 San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade. Originally eight colors , the flag's stripes stood for sex, life, healing, sunlight, nature, magic, serenity and spirit. After the parade and months later, after the assassination of San Francisco politician and gay icon Harvey Milk demand for the rainbow flag skyrocketed. James Ferrigan, vexillologist and former colleague of Gilbert Baker: "My little story in Polk Street was kind of the epicenter. Gilbert worked there, and I had access to some of the largest flag companies in the world." It was at the San Francisco-based Paramount Flag Company, where Baker worked with flag scholar James Ferrigan, that the rainbow pride symbol spread beyond the city not just as a specialty item, but something that could be as readily available as the Stars and Stripes. Ferrigan: "It was astonishing to me how quickly the rainbow, which truly was a flag of pride and not politics, eclipsed all the others." Ferrigan: "There were some hurdles. And some of the flag companies we approached said, 'Jim, do you know what that flag is?' I go, 'Yeah, I'm keenly aware of what that flag is. I need as many of them as I can get.' And then they go, 'Well, we'll make it, but we won't put our label on it.'" Those hurdles didn't stop the rainbow flag from being displayed across the country by allies, activists and even some government buildings. Baker even worked with the ACLU to make sure anyone could freely use it.In recent years, it's also become a seasonal symbol used by brands and corporations to use during pride month with activists being watchful and vocal about whether those efforts are genuine. Beal: "It's something were very passionate about. If youre not going to live up to the principles sewn into that flag, then dont use it. And if youre just trying to sell mugs and T-shirts, we cant stop you. But we will call you out."Today, the rainbow pride flag has also become a "mother of flags" for others within the LGBTQ community like the pink, lavender and blue bisexual flag created by Michael Page in 1998, or the blue, pink and white transgender flag created by Monica Helms in 1999.Beal: "You should fly the flag that speaks to your soul."Even after Baker's death in 2017, his rainbow flag has continued to live on and evolve through redesigns from artists like Daniel Quasar and Amber Hikes. With black and brown stripes, and the stripes of the transgender flag, the redesigns add visibility to the fact that the pride movement was led by transgender people of color a group that is still one of the most disenfranchised and marginalized groups in society.Beal: "It's a brave thing to do, to create an image and an icon and we totally encourage people to do it. And we're really proud that people would see the rainbow flag as inspiration for a new flag." 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)