Dear Abby: Man's history as abuse victim impacts marriage

DEAR ABBY: My husband was forced into sex at the age of 12 by an older female. He has expressed how humiliated he felt and that he made it his mission to never feel inadequate again. He gets his "knowledge" of satisfying a woman through porn. I have tried to explain to him that what he's seeing is only a performance put on for the male viewer.

I have tried more than once to show him what really makes a woman "tick," but he insists I don't know what I'm talking about and that I'm lying to him! I have tried every gentle approach to avoid hurting his feelings. I know from family members' comments about his bedroom having been a "revolving door" for women that he probably didn't use much discernment in his past.

How can I move forward when I feel like he's stuck in the past? I know being sexually abused causes all kinds of trauma. He insists he's over it, but his actions tell me otherwise. I'm pretty sure I'm not his first unsatisfied partner because all his other relationships have ended because they were "crazy, stupid, fat, unfaithful ..." I don't want to give up on him. Please help. -- PATIENT WIFE IN FLORIDA

DEAR WIFE: Talking to your husband must be like talking to a wall. Solid marriages are built on trust and good communication, and your husband seems capable of neither. I admire your perseverance. The fact that he may have never had counseling to deal with what he went through as a child is regrettable. It could help even now.

A licensed sex therapist might be able to help your husband see that you are not lying to him when you tell him that what pleases one woman might not please another. If you can't make him understand what makes you "tick," then cross your fingers and hope the therapist can get the message across.

DEAR ABBY: My husband did not have a close relationship with his parents. Now that they are both dead, he emulates them -- wearing suspenders like his dad, drinking beer in the garage, having a TV in every room. His screen savers are of "Dad." What's the deal? -- PERPLEXED WIFE IN UTAH

DEAR WIFE: I think you should gently ask your husband that question. He may not realize that he is modeling his father's behavior. It may be a safe way to maintain a connection to dear old Dad, or proof that a behavioral influence can travel from generation to generation, but don't make a problem where there isn't one.

