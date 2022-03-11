Dear Abby: Man's behavior centers only on himself at home

DEAR ABBY: I refer to my husband as "the most single married man" I know. He turns off the lights, turns off the heat and turns off the TV while I'm still watching or still plan on being home.

His latest "single" thing is that he planned a birthday dinner out with our son and other family members. Guess what? I found out about it from the birthday boy. We have been married almost 50 years. All our children are in their 40s.

I have spoken to him numerous times about his forgetting my presence in a room, but I have never been excluded from a family birthday until now. I am thinking of writing a book titled, "The Most Single Married Man I Know." What should I be doing differently? -- FORGOTTEN WOMAN IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

DEAR FORGOTTEN: If this has been going on since you and your husband were married, accept that he is someone who is unusually centered on himself. If this is something relatively recent, he may need to be physically and neurologically evaluated by his physician.

If there is nothing "wrong" with him, recognize it's time to fend for yourself. Remember to monitor the thermostat, keep a flashlight handy and be prepared to explore activities you enjoy in case your husband "forgets" to include you in the future.

DEAR ABBY: My mother and I have never had the best relationship. It has only gotten worse since my dad passed in 2020, followed by my brother, who passed in 2021. My uncle, Mom's younger brother, also passed in 2021. My problem is that Mom acts like I have no right to grieve. This is all HER grief and HER pain -- she has actually told me as much. She has said, more than once, that she doesn't know why I bother to get so upset.

I'm seeing a counselor, but I'm having a hard time forgiving her behavior. I lost my father and my brother! Worse, she tells her friends I don't care about these losses. Please advise. -- GRIEVING AND HEARTBROKEN

DEAR GRIEVING: Continue talking with your counselor not only about your deep sense of grief over the loss of your dad and your brother, but also about your relationship with your mother. Not knowing her, I cannot decide whether she is deep into her own grief or simply so deep into HERSELF that she can't relate to you. I am sorry you didn't mention your age or whether you live with her, but it's important that you work on becoming, at the very least, emotionally independent from her.

