Dear Abby: Man still depends on ex-wife for everyday needs

DEAR ABBY: I am a petite, 53-year-old woman who works out four to five times a week, so I'm in very good shape. I often perform manual labor jobs instead of hiring someone or using equipment. I regard it as an opportunity for an extra workout. Someday I may have to take the easier path, but not yet.

When people see me do things that are considered hard work, they presume I need help. For instance, today I bought 30 cement blocks to start building a wall. Several men asked if I needed help. I refused politely as I always do, saying they were thoughtful to offer but I didn't need help. They replied, "No problem."

A short time later it started raining. A woman walked by carrying an umbrella and offered to help, and I responded just as politely. She put her umbrella down and started lifting the blocks into my car anyway! I said, "No need. You were sweet to offer, but I'm getting my morning workout." She took offense and snapped, "Sorry to 'impose.' I was trying to help," and stalked off! This happens often.

I feel bad after these encounters. It seems I am perceived as ungrateful, but if I need help, I will ask for it. How can I convey this more effectively, or must I just accept the help? -- TRYING HARD IN OHIO

DEAR TRYING HARD: If multiple people are offended when you refuse their offers of help, there may be something wrong with the way you're delivering your message. Sometimes it isn't what we say but the words we choose or their tone that can be off-putting. My advice is to talk this over with some of your friends and see how they react.

