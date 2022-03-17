Dear Abby: Man insulted when his wife is asked to be a godmother

DEAR ABBY: I have a girlfriend, "Dawn," who is one of my oldest friends. She's my only friend who stuck with me through the growing pains and different stages in my life. I married a man who I think is the love of my life. He's very macho and proud. We have built a life together, and through stepchildren, exes and family -- through thick and thin -- our love has endured.

Well, my husband is also possessive. Dawn recently asked me to be the godmother of her second child, her son. My husband is offended that I was asked and he wasn't. He has never made an effort to have a friendship with Dawn and her husband, or even met her son since his birth many months ago. He wants no part in the process, which I am very upset about.

What do I do? Should I ignore my husband's feelings, be a good friend and godmother to Dawn's baby, and deal with the aftermath with my husband? -- POTENTIAL GODMOTHER IN ARIZONA

DEAR POTENTIAL GODMOTHER: Your husband appears to be possessive, and somewhat self-centered and controlling. It would be interesting to know why he's pouting, since he's not close to your friend nor particularly interested in her baby. Because one spouse is asked to be a godparent does NOT automatically mean the other must be. Some children have only one godparent; others have them in multiples. If you wish to be godmother to Dawn's baby boy, go ahead and do it -- and do not feel you have to apologize for it.

DEAR ABBY: I have this friend I have known since I was 9. She's a very good friend, but she doesn't get along with my boyfriend. They fight, and when they do, I'm stuck in the middle. I have spoken to both of them many times and asked them to coexist for my sake. They both try hard, but we all feel like we are walking on eggshells -- especially me. How do I handle being with them for holiday celebrations and special occasions at my apartment? -- UNEASY IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR UNEASY: I wish you had mentioned which one is causing these "fights." Mature individuals opt to "agree to disagree" and change the subject, rather than allow an argument to degenerate into open conflict. Explain this to both of them, and the next time you are caught in the middle, ask the person who picked the fight to do that -- or leave. And, if things don't get better, celebrate with them separately as often as possible.

TO MY READERS: Today's the day for the wearing of the green! A very happy St. Patrick's Day to you all. -- LOVE, ABBY

