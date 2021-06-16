Dear Abby: Man finds little support from so-called partner

DEAR A LOT WRONG: I'll try. It's time you recognized that Damien is NOT your "partner." Partners HELP each other when they are in trouble. The sooner you lose this person, the sooner you will start to feel better. Damien is all about Damien. His character is fully formed. You can't change him, and neither can I. Leaving Damien may help you become more independent -- and that's a good thing. Trust me on that.

DEAR ABBY: I love my wife dearly. We've been married for 21 years. I'm frustrated with how she dresses for work and when we go out. Her idea of fashion is wearing clothes that are too large in size for her. I don't like going out in public with her when she dresses that way. Granted, she put on some weight after our third child, but she still has a nice, shapely figure. I have seen women with similar body shapes who wear closer-fitting clothes, and they look great. How can I convey that her style is unflattering without upsetting her? -- FRUSTRATED WITH FRUMPY

DEAR FRUSTRATED: Your wife may dress the way she does because she's self-conscious about her weight or simply because she thinks loose-fitting clothes are more comfortable. Because you feel they don't flatter her, start by asking why she's dressing the way she does. Tell her you think she is beautiful and that the items she is choosing don't do justice to her "nice, shapely figure." You might even volunteer to go with her to help her choose some things, if she's interested. But if she isn't, let the subject drop because, ultimately, she's going to wear whatever she wants.

