Dear Abby: Lonely widow mulls offer from younger acquaintance

DEAR ABBY: My husband died recently. I have been approached by a much younger man for a sexual relationship. I want to, but I feel he is too young. I'm 61, and he's 37, the same age as my son. We have been friends for years, and I am unsure if I should change the relationship. I see no future in it except occasional sex. Should I drop it or consider the possibilities? -- THINKING ABOUT IT IN OHIO

DEAR THINKING: Before dropping it, carefully consider the "possibilities." At 37, this person is not a kid, he's an adult. Something like this happened in my family years ago. A close friend of a relative's son announced he had fallen in love with her. It took her a little while to adjust her thinking, but the result was a very happy marriage.

DEAR ABBY: My mother, who lives with me, insists on keeping her window open several inches year-round. While I don't mind so much in the winter because I know she tends to run hot, we clash in the summer because I need the windows and doors closed so I can run the air conditioning to optimal efficiency. She thinks keeping her window open is cooling her bedroom off and doesn't understand what the problem is if she keeps her door to the rest of the house shut.

This issue has caused major arguments because it's making my AC unit work harder than it needs to, not to mention I have allergies and my doctor has told me to keep the air on all summer long. This is a ranch-style home, and the temperature is kept at 70 degrees.

I don't want to fight with her, but I feel disrespected since this is my house and she blatantly disregards my requests. Am I overreacting? Or does she need to be respectful of my home? -- TEMPERATURE RISING IN OHIO

DEAR T.R.I.O.: You aren't overreacting. Let's get down to basics. Whose house is it? It is yours. When you lived in your mother's home, she made the rules and you had to abide by them. If keeping her bedroom windows ajar is "making your air conditioner work harder," then it's likely adding to your electric bill, which is disrespectful, inconsiderate and bad manners. If she can't adjust, she should contribute toward the extra cost of air conditioning.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

