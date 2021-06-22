Dear Abby: Landlord mother dragged into bitter breakup

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is separated from her husband, who rents a room from me. Recently, without telling her, he dropped her from his insurance. Now she wants me to kick him out and she's mad at me because I refuse to do it. She says it shows I approve of his behavior. She tells me that he's no good, he used her and he hit on her girlfriend. She's threatening that if I let him stay, we won't be close anymore.

He pays me on time, and I hardly ever see him because he works at night. I need the rent money, and we have always gotten along great. I say this is my house and I should decide if he leaves. What do you think? -- IN THE MIDDLE IN FLORIDA

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: You need to explain to your daughter that the reason her husband is living with you is because you need the income. Even if you wanted, you might not be able to kick him out right away because of whatever eviction laws may exist in your state. This is your house, and the decision whether to evict him should be yours. However, if you continue allowing him to rent from you, it may cause a breach with your daughter that could be permanent.