Dear Abby: Landlord finds herself pulled into renter's drama

DEAR ABBY: I'm a retired widow who took in a renter in his 60s a few years ago. At the time, he had moved from another part of the state for a job that lasted only four months. As a result, he could no longer pay his full rent. I empathized with his situation and couldn't throw him out to live in his car. The man is clean and respectful of my home as well as my personal space. He has sent countless resumes around for a job, with no luck.

These days, he seems to be always frustrated and angry with everyone, including his doctor's office staff, and I have to hear all about it. I tried to mediate his frustrations to no avail. I have reached a point where I feel he is creating a heavy atmosphere of negativity in my home. How do I handle this? I don't want to throw him out, yet I am living with guilt. -- JUST ABOUT HAD IT IN FLORIDA

DEAR JUST ABOUT HAD IT: You are kind, understanding and you have done your darndest, but you cannot solve this man's employment problems for him. He may suffer from depression at this point. Because he's not getting along with the staff at his doctor's office, he may need counseling through your county department of mental health. Please suggest it. Since he has been your "guest" for so long, it would be in your interest to discuss your situation with your attorney. It may not be easy to get him out of your home, which is something you may need to consider for your own mental health.

