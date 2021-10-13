Dear Abby: Kilt-wearing Scot endures repeated assaults

DEAR DOUBLE: It is no more acceptable to lift a man's kilt "in the name of fun" than it would be to pull his trousers down. I hope any person reading this, who didn't have the common sense to know better, will take note and respect the personal space of Scotsmen and ALL individuals. (It beats finding one's name on a sex offender registry.)

DEAR ABBY: My parents did well financially. Mom passed away 20 years ago. My brother has always been unstable. He's a violent, abusive drug addict and a con artist. Dad was extremely ill during his last few years. My brother abused him, stole his meds, refused to support him and ordered Dad to get out of his life. So he did. Dad wrote my brother out of his will and left everything to me. My brother carries a weapon and, for my family's sake, I have cut contact. Distant family think I haven't been fair by separating myself from him and not splitting the inheritance. Am I wrong? -- HEIRESS IN MISSOURI

DEAR HEIRESS: You are not "wrong"; you are intelligent and prudent. Your sibling has repeatedly demonstrated that he is nothing but trouble and he isn't going to change. You stated that the family members who are urging you be closer to an armed felon are "distant." If you are as smart as I think you are, you will ignore their bad advice and cease contact with them, too.

