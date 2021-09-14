Dear Abby: Job search stress impacts family's interactions

Of course, this service is not offered for free, which is why you might want to buckle down and take a job or two in the meantime to afford it, as well as to feed your little family. As to your mother, who may be worried because you don't yet have a plan of action, explain to her about seeking career counseling and she may calm down.

DEAR ABBY: I've been seeing a man, "Carson," on and off for about five years. Last year, when I asked him if we were exclusive, he quickly said no, so I went and slept with an ex and became pregnant. I didn't reach out to Carson because I thought the baby belonged to my ex, but when the baby was born I quickly realized she might be Carson's. When I told him, he immediately denied she was his but still rekindled our relationship. Abby, he disappears frequently and doesn't answer my calls. What should I do? Leave him? Stay? I do love him. -- HOPELESS ROMANTIC IN PENNSYLVANIA