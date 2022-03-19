Dear Abby: Jealousy leads to cracks in trio's relationships

DEAR ABBY: My best friend of a few years, "Leia," and I are very close. We were basically a unit, spending every day together. But now I have a girlfriend, "Kara." She's a mutual friend of both of us.

Kara and I have been together for only a few months, but I already care about her very much. I don't want things to change. The problem is, she's jealous of the connection I have with Leia, and Leia feels ditched, like I'm not spending enough time with her.

I know the conventional advice is to dump one or the other, but I care about them both too much to lose either one, and I need to find a balance instead. How do I go about having a best friend and a relationship at the same time? -- PULLED IN TWO DIRECTIONS

DEAR PULLED: Start by telling Kara that if you wanted a romance with Leia, it would have already happened, and that your friendship with Leia is important to you. Then tell Kara you care about her and feel there could be a future with her, but ONLY if she's able to control her jealousy and insecurity where Leia is concerned.

After that, explain to Leia that you care about your friendship very much and don't want her to feel neglected, but now that you have a girlfriend, you have less time to spend with her than you did in the past. Then cross your fingers.

DEAR ABBY: Like so many others, I am on social media to stay in touch with family and a few friends. I come from a large family with more than a dozen cousins and two siblings, as well as nieces and nephews.

Many of them post photos, a lot of which are about their possessions -- "Look at my new car, my new house, etc." And, of course, they expect you to "like" everything. I know, however, if I did the same thing, they would think I'm being obnoxious. Mind you, I'm not wealthy. I would like to post some photos of just the scenery, but if I did even that, I'd be looked down upon.

What's the best way to handle all the likes everyone expects with the knowledge that they hold me to a different standard? Sometimes it's infuriating. -- SICK OF SHOW AND TELL

DEAR SICK: You are entitled to post what you wish, as well as to "like" or IGNORE what your relatives post online. Not everyone has the time to validate every post. If you are asked, say you don't spend as much time on the internet as they do, period. And don't apologize.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0