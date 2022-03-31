Dear Abby: Imprisoned man worries his girlfriend is missing out

DEAR ABBY: I am a 26-year-old man, and I'm currently incarcerated. My girlfriend, "Diana," and I have been together for four years. She has a 6-year-old daughter, and I have a 7-year-old son. Our kids are very close, and I am also very close to her daughter.

I may be locked up for some time. I have given Diana the option of moving on without me, but she says she doesn't want to do that. She is going to stay with me no matter what. That's great, but everyone around her is pregnant and having babies, and Diana tells me how much she wants another baby. Is it selfish of me to allow her to stick it out with me, knowing I can't give her what she wants? -- INSIDE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR INSIDE: Diana is a grown woman and capable of making this decision for herself. Just because "everyone around her" is having babies doesn't mean she has to. If she wants to wait for your release, she can have a child with you at that time, and this is what I am advising.

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend, "Amy," who I've known since third grade. We both came from difficult family situations, and because of those tough early years, we formed a close bond. We are more like sisters than friends. Over the past few years, Amy (who always struggled with weight) has put on more than 100 pounds.

We live far apart and, although she mentioned "a weight gain," it wasn't until we video-chatted and she was modeling a new outfit that I realized she has become morbidly obese. When my mother went through menopause, like Amy, she gained significant weight. Like Amy, Mom avoided exercise and healthy food. My mother died of a massive heart attack at 57.

I'm scared I'm going to lose my friend. She's pre-diabetic with a host of weight-related health problems. But weight is something that culturally we aren't allowed to talk about, and it's something she's sensitive about because her parents constantly harped on her about her weight, even when she was only a few pounds overweight in her teens.

Do I say something and hurt/offend my friend? Is it none of my business? I love her and I don't want to lose her. What do I do? -- TORN UP

DEAR TORN UP: I assume that because you and Amy have been friends since childhood, she knows what caused your mother's early death. If you talk to her ONCE about your concern, and explain that you are worried about losing her, I can't see how it would "offend" her. Because she is pre-diabetic, I would hope that she is being monitored by her doctor.

