Dear Abby: Husband's pantyhose fixation bothers wife

DEAR ABBY: I'm having difficulty understanding my husband's obsession with pantyhose. When we met 10 years ago, he explained to me during a phone conversation that he liked wearing pantyhose and nylon stockings. He's not an outward cross-dresser. His obsession is limited to simply wearing nylon. I accepted his eccentricities and we have shared a wonderful 10 years together.

I love him more than you can imagine. I admire his honesty with me from the beginning of our relationship. I mean, how many men would tell an almost complete stranger he's hoping to date that he enjoys wearing nylons? I have respected his honesty, but as of late, his obsession is bothering me. What do I do? -- ANNOYED IN MICHIGAN

DEAR ANNOYED: You can adjust your thinking for the purpose of not destroying an otherwise wonderful 10-year relationship. Some men, like your husband, enjoy the sensation of nylon against their skin. As you probably already know, it doesn't affect their intimate relationship with their partners. The person with the "obsession" may be you, not him. If this is your husband's only "snag," thank your higher power and concentrate on all the things you love about him that make him unique.