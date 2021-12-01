Dear Abby: Husband wants wife's history to repeat itself

DEAR ABBY: I am a 44-year-old woman who has been married for three years. We all have a past. Unfortunately, I made mistakes in mine that I foolishly mentioned to my husband when he asked. He is someone who doesn't let go of things easily.

I had a threesome in my early 20s, which I didn't think was a big deal because I was young and experimenting with my sexuality. He's now insisting on my having one with him. He thinks I cheated on him because when we met nine years ago, I was still friends with the people involved. I love him, but I feel like he wants to have his cake and eat it too. What should I do? -- CORNERED IN LOUISIANA

DEAR CORNERED: If you're against the idea, you should refuse. And if he persists with his wacky idea, the only "threesome" you should agree to would involve the two of you and a licensed marriage and family therapist.

DEAR ABBY: I've read many letters over the years about relationships in which there is a significant age gap, and thought I would like to share a success story. My boyfriend and I have a 22-year age difference, and we couldn't be happier. We are both divorced with children (his is grown and lives independently; mine are 14 and 11). We found each other about a year before the pandemic. He was above the age range I'd specified on online dating apps, but we met at a mutual friend's art opening. There were immediate sparks, and we didn't realize our age difference until about a week later. By then the seeds of a mature, non-codependent relationship were sprouting.

He's 60 now, and I am 38. We live separately, but go back and forth between the houses most nights. He's actively engaged in my kids' lives, and we're talking about marriage. Because of our age difference, this includes discussing wills, estate planning and the hurdles that come with retirement and raising high schoolers, but we do it with great respect for where the other is in their own journey. This is the best relationship either of us has ever been in. I'm so glad we didn't let our age difference prevent us from enjoying this life together. -- LUCKIEST GIRL IN TEXAS

DEAR LUCKIEST GIRL: When both parties are adults with experience in the world, age is only a number. While there can be challenges in May-December unions, you and your boyfriend appear to be looking at the future with eyes wide open. Thank you for your upper of a letter.

