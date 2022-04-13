Dear Abby: Husband makes a connection as 17-year marriage teeters

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 17 years with three great kids. My wife and I have struggled on and off during those 17 years. I often feel like maybe I don't love her. We are complete opposites. I'm adventurous, daring and extroverted. She denies me sex a lot. This last time was for four months.

During that time, I met someone who has the same adventurous spirit as I do. We have hung out and we text often. She's currently getting a divorce. I'm falling for her and I have expressed it to her. She likes me, but she doesn't want a relationship right now because she isn't sure what she really wants. She's also afraid we both won't really leave our spouses if we start something.

I stopped texting her, but she said she will wait for me. How do I manage this because I'm hurting in my marriage and hurting by not texting her? -- TORN IN OHIO

DEAR TORN: Inform your wife that the current status of your marriage is no longer acceptable. Denying marital relations appears to be her way of punishing you -- which is unfair -- so offer her the option of marriage counseling. If she refuses, I hope you will go alone to help you decide rationally which, if any, next steps you want to take.

If you decide to leave your marriage, there is no guarantee the woman you have been seeing will follow through with her divorce, but let her know what your plans are. I should add that for many people, the first relationship after a divorce does not lead to marriage, if you're contemplating jumping from the frying pan into the fire.

DEAR ABBY: I recently purchased some eyeglasses that my wife totally hates. The frames are round and somewhat retro in style. I have received compliments on them from friends and co-workers. The rub is, my wife has told me she doesn't want me wearing them, and that by wearing them I'm disrespecting her, disregarding her feelings and, by extension, not caring about her.

I am feeling very controlled not being able to wear the glasses I like. I love her, but I think I'm "old enough" to make my own personal choices. By the way, I never tell her what she may or may not wear, as I feel that is her personal choice as well. Am I wrong to wear them? -- SEEING RED IN WASHINGTON

DEAR SEEING RED: No, you are not "wrong." Your wife is wrong to equate your choice in eyewear with your regard for her. From where I sit, it looks like an attempt to fight dirty. Don't fall for it.

