Dear Abby: Husband keeps explicit media from previous relationships

DEAR ABBY: A year ago, when I discovered my husband's porn videos and naked pictures of his ex-girlfriends, he assured me he would delete them. It has been a year, and he still hasn't done it. When I mention it, he claims he doesn't look at them and doesn't have time to delete them. I ask him to be honest with me about if he intends to keep them, but he insists he "will" delete them. It makes me believe he has an emotional attachment to these women. How should I continue to deal with this issue? -- HE'S GOT A WIFE NOW

DEAR WIFE: Your husband may be less emotionally attached to the ex-girlfriends than titillated by their pictures. From what you have written, your husband isn't being completely honest with you. And THAT is the issue you should be dealing with, with the help of a licensed counselor, because solid marriages are based on trust, and there can't be trust without honesty.

DEAR ABBY: I am currently in a relationship that is approaching the seven-year mark. We dated in our 20s and rekindled in our 40s. We live together, but I'm afraid we are growing apart. Due to health issues, I don't work; he works second shift. I cry easily and have always been an emotional person.

When there are disagreements, we can usually work it out. My problem is, I think about the discussion later and have more to say or ask. He then tells me we have already talked about it and he's not discussing it again. He says I "overanalyze everything." It's not that. I just have another question or something I left out.

His refusal to talk makes me feel as though things are unresolved. He just downright won't talk about something we have already discussed! Please help me to understand if I am too demanding and should just leave it alone. -- UNANSWERED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR UNANSWERED: It isn't "too demanding" to want to discuss something further. If revisiting the issue would rekindle the disagreement, your partner is far too controlling. If you have a question, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to ask without it leading to conflict. To deny you that opportunity seems disrespectful.

Give it more time after a disagreement and decide if it's really necessary to revisit the subject. When you do, avoid reapproaching it in a way that could be perceived as an invitation to another argument.

