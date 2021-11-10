Dear Abby: Holidays are a prime time to wield the written word

DEAR ABBY: You often respond to grandparents who are disappointed that their grandchildren have not written a note to express gratitude for a recent present. Personally, I think one of the main reasons they don't is the simple fact that they lack thank-you cards and stamps. (Their parents may not be writing thank-you notes anymore.) When I'm at the post office, I rarely see 20-year-olds buying stamps.

I would like to offer a suggestion for my peers: If you want your grandchildren to send you a thank-you card, make it simple for them -- include a small box of cards and some postage stamps when you send their present. They'll get the message. And Abby, they could add a copy of your letter writing booklet if it's still available. -- THANKFUL IN TEXAS

DEAR THANKFUL: Your suggestion is a clever one, and yes, my booklet, "How To Write Letters for All Occasions" is still available. People of every age tend to procrastinate when it comes to letter writing because they're unsure how to express their feelings on paper and afraid they will say the wrong thing.