Dear Abby: Grandparents have opinions on what's best for young man

DEAR ABBY: Our 26-year-old, college-educated grandson, "Ethan," crashed his company car and was arrested for DWI and possession of more than a gram of cocaine. His mother hired a lawyer, posted bond and is taking full charge of the situation. Ethan lost his responsible job, and his girlfriend kicked him out. He has a sizable inheritance, enough to pay the lawyer and fine. Since he has never been in trouble before, we are hoping he won't go to jail.

Although we love Ethan dearly, his dad and I agree he should handle this on his own without his mother (who is recently divorced from our son) running to his rescue. Ethan also needs help with his addictions. He has enough 529 account funds to turn this serious mistake into an opportunity to return to college and get a master's degree.

I don't know how much to get involved, directly with Ethan or his mother. Though my wife and I are on good terms with his mother, it appears she doesn't want our advice. I welcome your suggestions on what to do. -- UPSET GRANDDAD IN TEXAS

DEAR GRANDDAD: You can voice your opinion, but beyond that you should stay out of it. As well-meaning as you are, you can't force your former daughter-in-law -- who is in full mother mode -- or Ethan to abandon the path they are on. All you can do is point out the dangers they may encounter along the way and hope they will listen, however frustrating it may be.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for two years. He was married for 27 years to a woman who died six months before we met. He has an adult stepdaughter he raised and considers his daughter. He has biological children with whom I have a good relationship, and they like me. However, the stepdaughter doesn't like me at all and she's very rude to me.

His family invites her to family functions all the time. My husband keeps saying to give her a break because her mother died. I have never been anything but nice to her. My husband and I argue constantly about her. I have asked not to be around her. Is it rude of me not to go to his family function if she's going to be there? She makes it very uncomfortable for me. -- BOTHERED IN GEORGIA

DEAR BOTHERED: Do not cut off your nose to spite your face. Go to the family functions. Say hello to her but, after that, avoid her as much as possible. If she is overtly rude, call her on it. You do not have to tolerate being abused, and you should not be expected to.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0