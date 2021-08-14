Dear Abby: Grandparents are 'mommy' and 'daddy' to toddler

DEAR ABBY: My daughter passed away last year, and we received custody of our grandson, who was 15 months old at the time. He is now nearly 2 1/2 years old. My daughter wanted him to call me Mamaw because that's what she called my mother, so I've always referred to myself that way, but recently, he has started calling me Mommy. I say Mamaw back to him and sometimes he will say Mamaw, but more often it's Mommy.

I'm uncomfortable not honoring my daughter as his mommy. We display her photos, and he will say that that's his mommy, but I also don't want to hurt his feelings by saying I'm not his mommy. His father isn't in the picture, so my husband and I are the only parents he knows. My husband seems uncomfortable with him calling me Mommy and when he hears it, he tries to correct him. Should we allow him to call us Mommy and Daddy or continue to correct him? -- GETTING IT RIGHT IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR GETTING IT RIGHT: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your daughter. I see nothing positive to be gained by not allowing your grandson to call you what he wants. You and your husband have made clear that his mommy is in heaven, but right now the boy needs a "Mommy" right here on Earth. It is not at all disrespectful of your late daughter's memory to allow him that.