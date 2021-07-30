 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Grandma's responsibilities begin to pile up
0 comments

Dear Abby: Grandma's responsibilities begin to pile up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dear Abby

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is pregnant with her second child. Her first, my granddaughter, is 2, and the light of my life. I lovingly offered to take care of her when it's time for my daughter to have the baby. She's having a C-section, so she may be in the hospital for a couple days.

My daughter wants me to come to her house one day out of every weekend to learn my granddaughter's routine. I have spent several weekends at her house doing this, but not every weekend, as I work full time from home and also have a full-time rental business (30 rental units) that I manage with my fiance.

Recently, my fiance has taken ill and is bedridden. Everything, including his care, has fallen on me. When I called my daughter to tell her I wouldn't be able to come for the weekends because of his illness and my other responsibilities, she lost it and became hateful and confrontational. I tried explaining that this is, hopefully, a temporary situation and that I will still be able to do what I promised, to no avail. Nothing I said appeased her. We are not talking, and I really cannot endure another confrontation with her. I am at a loss as to what to do. -- SIDELINED IN FLORIDA

DEAR SIDELINED: Give your pregnant, possibly hormonal, daughter time to cool off, and then contact her again. See if the two of you can work out an arrangement that's sensible. You already have your hands full, and the additional responsibilities because of your fiance's illness may prevent you from caring for your grandchild as you had planned. If she unloads on you again, tell her you know she's disappointed and so are you, but you can't handle another abusive confrontation and end the conversation. She will manage. Trust me.

A wacky grandson has become an internet hit after he took his gran shopping for the first time in 16 months while wearing a giant DINOSAUR costume. Samuel Hutchison, 32, wanted a unique way to keep his gran safe while cheering her up at the same time following more than a year shielding during the pandemic. So he decided to don an enormous Tyrannosaurus rex outfit while they went shopping at a Sainsbury's in Southampton last week. Comical footage shows Stuart pushing a trolley along while browsing the supermarket aisles with gran Mary Jackson, 84, on Thursday (15/7). The hilarious clip has since been viewed tens of thousands of times since it was uploaded to social media by Samuel's 62-year-old mum Wendy. Samuel, who works for Nestle and lives in South Derbyshire, said: "My mum started filming me because she thought it was so funny. "I'm 6"5' and the suit is probably two times that, at least 12 feet tall, so it was a struggle trying not to knock the shelves over. "Security let me in and didn't tackle me so that was a win. "When I said thanks to him the next day he said it wasn't a problem and laughed but he did think it was bizarre. "I put the suit on in the car park and had it on in the shop for 45 minutes. "At first mum and nan were trying to hide from me but eventually gave up and went along with it." Samuel travelled down to his grandparents earlier in the day having not seen them since February last year because of coronavirus. He added: "I had just passed my bike test and had framed a picture of me with my certificate for them. "I wanted to celebrate that and seeing them again so I started looking online for costumes with my mum. "When we saw the dinosaur we both said 'that's the one' and bought it for £30 from Amazon. "We got down to Southampton and my mum and sister went in, but I stayed outside and put the suit so I didn't scare the living daylights out of them. "My mum said there was a delivery for my nan and she said she hadn't ordered anything but went downstairs and saw me with the suit on. "I held out the picture I'd framed for her and she went 'Samuel?' and gave me a big hug. "Her face lit up, she looked delighted, like seeing someone who had been away at war for ten years. "It was emotional and really nice, it really lifted their spirits. "It had been tough not seeing them for a year to keep them safe and only speaking on the phone. "My granddad has thrombosis and we don't know how long he has to live, so I feel I did my part by cheering him up." Samuel said his granddad Colin, 85, thought the outfit was so funny he dared him to wear it shopping. Samuel added: "My family has a great sense of humour and we like to do jokes like this. "I only had it on for five minutes at their flat but it has low ceilings so I was bent over double trying not to hit the chandeliers." Police spotted Samuel as he walked out of the supermarket and he said he thought he was in trouble as they approached. He said: "My first thought was to get into our car because I thought they might tackle or taser me. "They asked me what was I was doing and I told them it was for my nan. "They said it was a really nice story. "After I posted the video on Facebook a lot of my friends thought it was great. "Now it has gone viral which was the last thing I was expecting, it was just a small joke for my nan and now it's a big thing." Hampshire Police also shared the sighting of Stuart on their Facebook page and wrote: "Spotted this T-Rex in Sainsbury's doing his weekly shop. "Stopped him for a chat and inside the suit was Sam and a lovely story. "Sam hasn't seen his Grandparents in over a year, due to Covid 19. Sam went to meet them in his T-Rex suit. "They didn't know it was him, and were over the moon to find him under the suit! What a lovely idea."

DEAR ABBY: About a year ago, a friend I've known since high school came out as transgender female. I am glad to see her living her life as her authentic self, and I want to do what I can to support her. I'm one of those old-fashioned people who still has photo albums, and there are a fair amount of pictures of her, pre-transition. Obviously, the photos are labeled with her "dead" name. Should I go back through the albums and change the labels to replace her former name with her new one? -- GOOD FRIEND IN ILLINOIS

DEAR FRIEND: Trans people have strong feelings about deadnaming, and many are against the practice. This is a subject you should discuss with your friend, and abide by her preference.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

The grimiest item in your kitchen you don't wash enough

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)